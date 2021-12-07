Indictment deferred in minor rape and murder case

KARACHI: The court has deferred the indictment of the prime suspect Zakir alias Andola in a rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A local court heard the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Karachi today. During the hearing, Zakir’s father told the court that he was unable to hire a lawyer in the case as his income is insufficient to bear the expenses.

Following his plea, the court ordered to appoint a government lawyer to the accused.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till December 15.

The judge remarked that the suspect, Zakir alias Andola, will be indicted in the next hearing.

The victim’s lawyer Muzammil Mumtaz argued that the accused was using delaying tactics due to fear of being sentenced to death in the case.

A minor girl had allegedly been raped and murdered on July 28 in the vicinity of Zaman Town police station in Korangi, whereas, the suspect had confessed his crime before the judicial magistrate.

The sessions court had transferred the rape and murder case to the model trial court for an immediate hearing.

