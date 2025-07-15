web analytics
Karachi
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Indonesia defence minister calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
TOP NEWS

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Indonesia’s Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd) called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff at General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The defence minister, who is leading a delegation comprising representatives from various services and intelligence agencies, appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to enhancing defence relations with Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on bilateral defence collaboration, regional security dynamics and avenues to further strengthen military ties.

The meeting underscored the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Field Marshal highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

