Indonesia says it has entered agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles

Indonesia has entered an agreement ​with India to procure ‌the BrahMos missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait ​told Reuters on Monday.

In ​2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by ⁠the Indian and Russian ​governments, told Reuters it was ​in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million.

Rico ​said the agreement was “part of ​the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, ‌especially ⁠in the maritime sector.”

He declined to confirm the total value of the agreement.

The company clinched ​its first ​foreign ⁠deal, with the Philippines, Indonesia’s Southeast Asian neighbour, in ​2022.

BrahMos and India’s defence ​ministry ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.