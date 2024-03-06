The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth- REVIEW

When we talk about documentaries, the ones dwelling on crime, mystery investigation, and thriller, we imagine a series of complicated scenarios and mind games. In the case of crime trailer dramas and movies and documentaries produced by Bollywood and its Southern counterparts, every element seems to be intriguing. Parts connect in an amazing manner leaving us in awe and suspense.

Indian content brought to you by shows such as Crime Patrol and CID has a staunch audience consisting of both Pakistanis and Indians.

At times content like this seems to be addictive, gripping in fact. The suspense is unmatched and the narration is on point.

The same can’t be said about the most recent Indian content addition on Netflix. The case of Indrani Mukerjea: Buried Truth.

This four-part docu-series is way more serious and thrilling than anything one has ever come across in the genre of Indian crime thrillers.

Based on the real case of Sheena Bora’s murder in Mumbai, The Buried Truth drama is actually what happened during those days to the victim and the people involved. This scandal took India by storm in around 2015.

For those who are not aware, Indrani Mukerjee and her husband Peter Mukerjee are no less than a power couple and media tycoons who used to rub shoulders with politicians and movie stars. Indrani Mukerjea back then was the CEO of the prestigious INX media group

Then Indrani Mukerjea is found guilty of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. Why would she do that? Murder her sibling? Things get really serious when Sheena is revealed to be indrani’s daughter and not her younger sister.

Sheena Bora was murdered in 2012. Her death was investigated in 2015. During this time, there had been zero contact with her family members. Her lover Rahul Mukerjea, who is the son of Peter Mukerjea from his previous marriage, had been informed about Sheena flying to the USA and did not want to be in touch with him any longer.

When the tragic news is revealed, Rahul accuses indrani. But this is just the beginning as new stuff starts to appear.

This is a weird series to put it simply. Just when you start to comprehend and develop a perception about the characters and the plot, you are greeted with another twist in the storyline that baffles you as you question the content and the morality level of this peculiar tuning world.

As the series unfolds, Indrani Mukerjea, the Buried Truth fixes you from the get-go. You keep questioning how this could be. The first episode itself is enough to deliver a plethora of shocks and surprising findings.

Just when we develop this sense of disgust and abhorrence towards indrani for committing such a heinous act, she appears in front of us for an interview. We later came to know that she had been bailed out of jail and had been defending herself against the accusations made against her.

During the drama, the viewers will find it challenging which individual to side with.

Since it’s a docu-series, it’s even more creepy to talk about the performance. All the individuals are actually real-life people who have faced these situations.

One truly is overwhelmed just seeing these people talk and explain what was going on back then.

In India, the true crime series instills the masala vibes that had once surrounded this case during its emergence. Fast Forward to today, the Indian viewers get to relive the thrill and the immensity of this scandal.

For Pakistani viewers, many of whom are unaware, this project is a thrilling roller coaster ride, especially for those who are into the crime genre. The viewers get to see a whole new different side of the proverbial Indian glitz and glamor. The series gives the truth that things can get messy even in places where the grass is greener.

Directed by Uraaz Bahl and Shanna Levy, The Buried Truth uncovered the nasty world the elites can get themselves into. Based nearly entirely on interviews given by real-life complicit and other involved people.

It explains the conundrum of different emotions these individuals went through. From love to lust to passion, greed, and envy.

Indrani herself takes the majority of screen time. The directors have leveraged their full access to the media baroness as she crisply explains her situation. Her steely eyes are fixated on the camera as her words are uttered. She is more confident than ever, she at times seems weird and unconventional. Yet she speaks out clearly.

The second most screen time has been given to her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea who seems the most sensible person among all.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth leaves the audience to decide whom to second and whom to resent.

The series navigates smartly by accompanying all the statements provided and conjures them into this fervent documentary without actually landing on a conclusion. The directors refrain from judging any of the characters.

Streaming on Netflix currently and going strong, indrani MukerJea’s docu-series shows the darker side of a world many people daily deeply explore. The narration is unparalleled, and the plot keeps you uninterrupted throughout, a perfect treat for the ones in crime thrillers.