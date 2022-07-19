Indus Boat Tragedy: Search operation resumes after halted in night

SADIQABAD: The rescue operation after boat capsize incident in River Indus near Machhka yesterday, resumed on Tuesday to search for survivors and dead bodies in the deadly incident, ARY News reported.

At least 21 dead bodies of persons drowned in River Indus near Machhka were retrieved yesterday after two boats with 94 persons of a wedding party on board capsized in the river in Machhka Union Council of Sadiqabad Tehsil.

According to police sources, two boats carrying a wedding party of around 150 people were coming from Rojhan to Machhka, when one of them overturned.

The Rescue 1122 divers and district administration officials reached the site and with the help of locals rescued 45 passengers and retrieved the bodies of 21 persons from the river. Some 28 passengers were still missing and rescue teams resumed search, which was stopped in the night owing to darkness and dangerous area.

According to reports two passenger boats were overloaded with the members of a wedding party. One of the two boats capsized and passengers on the other boat jumped in water to help the people in other boat. Local people tried to stabilize the boats with ropes, still several people swept away by the fast-flowing roaring Indus.

The incident took place in the Sadiqabad district, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) south of Multan.

