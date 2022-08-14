Indus flood flow passing through Dadu-Moro bridge

DADU: Several villages of katcha area in Dadu district have submerged due to flooding in Indus river, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The water level in Indus river has surged and a flood flow passing beneath Dadu-Moro bridge, officials said.

“Over 50 villages in the riverine area have submerged in the surging water level of the river,” according to reports.

Standing crops worth millions of rupees were destroyed in the riverine area after rise in Indus river in Dadu, Jamshoro, Nausharo Feroze, Nawabshah and Matiari districts.

In the riverian area in Dadu, 50 villages of Gul Mohammad Korejo, Nabi Bakhsh Jatoi, Sono Chandio, Koto Machhi, Al Hajri Jatoi, Chhatto Khan Mastoi, Mubarak village, Sher Muhammad Mastoi were flooded and standing crops of cotton and vegetables were destroyed, according to officials.

Dadu deputy commissioner said that low flood was passing through the river and all dykes were safe. The river water reached Bakhri bund and Dadu-Moro bund after inundating 20 villages in the riverine area in Naushahro Feroze district.

Sukkur barrage chief engineer Syed Sardar Shah said that situation was normal along all dykes and they were safe from Sukkur to Kotri barrages. However, rise in river water had inundated the villages of Nau Wahan, Duredero, Bilawalpur, Laki, Aamri, Gaincha, Kalari, Chachhar, Unnarpur, Budhapur and Manzoor­abad and 25 other villages in Jam­shoro district, he said.

In its monthly weather outlook, the PMD forecast above normal rainfall in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan during August.

The Met Office has cautioned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

“Due to extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas, riverine floods can’t be ruled out,” according to the weather department.

“Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snowmelt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin,” the PMD said in its weather outlook.

