Indus in high flood at Guddu, as river swells across Sindh

KARACHI/KANDHKOT: The water level constantly rising in Indus River at Guddu Barrage, as high flood situation persists as the water flow dropped at Punjnad Headworks, Sindh’s information department said on Monday.

The water inflow and outflow at Guddu Barrage, has been recorded 6,35,759 cusecs and 6,06,489 cusecs respectively.

The water inflow in Indus River at Sukkur Barrage has increased to 538,916 cusecs while the discharge recorded 485,736 cusecs, according to the information department.

Moreover, at Kotri Barrage in downstream water inflow in Indus River was recorded 278,786 cusecs and outflow remained 267,631 cusecs.

Sindh’s information department said today that the water inflow and outflow in river at Punjnad, has been recorded 3,07,830 cusecs, going down of yesterday’s water flow by 61,255 cusecs at the headworks.

The water level in the river constantly going down at Head Punjnad. Flooding in Chenab has affected more than 30 villages and also caused hike in prices of vegetables and milk.

The water level constantly increasing at Guddu Barrage as 23,000 cusecs water increased at the barrage during 24 hours.

The water in Indus River has reached to protective dykes and several villages of the katcha area in Kandhkot district have been completely inundated.