Indus peak flood reaches Kotri, water going down at Sukkur, Guddu

SUKKUR: Peak flood flow in Indus River has approached Kotri Barrage with 5,99,000 cusecs inflow of water, ARY News reported on Monday.

The water is receding at upper Sindh barrages in Indus River with medium to low flood at Guddu and medium flood at Sukkur Barrage, according to the figures shared by the water authorities.

The water inflow and outflow at Guddu Barrage has been measured 3,89,500 cusecs. The inflow and outflow of the river at Sukkur Barrage measured 4,98,900 cusecs.

The river has submerged hundreds of villages in katcha area near Kandhkot, while villagers moving from their homes by boats to safer places.

The Indus River has been in high flood at Kotri Barrage with water inflow surged to 5,99,000 cusecs and outflow measured 5,84,300 cusecs.

The canals from Kotri Barrage carrying over 12,000 cusecs of water. The water level is expected to go above 6,00,000 cusecs in the river at Kotri Barrage during next 24 hours.

Katcha area at Jamshoro and Kotri has submerged, while the administration has directed the people of the area to evacuate to safer places.

Standing crops at large tracts of agriculture land have also drowned in the flooding.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,61,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,55,900 cusecs. The water level at the reservoir has returned to normal.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,80,900 cusecs and discharge measured 1,72,900 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,38,500 cusecs and discharge measured 2,20,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 2,15,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 2,01,000 cusecs, according to the water record.

Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are flowing below the flood level, the Flood Forecasting Division said.

Comments