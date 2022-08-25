Indus River in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu barrages

SUKKUR: Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, citing Flood Forecasting Division, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Flooding in the river has left hundreds of villages submerged and large number of people stranded in katcha area.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with the water flow measured 5,24,000 cusecs and at Sukkur barrage water flow measured 5,66,000 cusecs.

Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage with a water flow of 4,70,000 cusecs. The river has been in low flood at Kalabagh and Chashma water works and the water being receding in river at these two points.

The flow of the river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,90,000 cusecs. Indus has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

Pakistan has received above-normal monsoon rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods and upsurge in river water flow.

