Indus River in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages

SUKKUR: Indus River raging in high flood at Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages with above five lac cusecs of water, as people from katcha area evacuating to safer places, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Flood water pressing protective dykes and embankments in ferocious flooding.

Indus river has been in high flood at Taunsa Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,80,000 cusecs. The river has also been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with the water inflow and outflow measured 5,31,408 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage water inflow and outflow has been measured 5,29,817 cusecs.

The river has been in medium flood at Kotri Barrage, the last barrage on river in downstream, with inflow of water 4,08,736 cusecs, while outflow at the barrage has been 4,03,926 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 3,57,395 cusecs and discharge measured 3,16,144 cusecs. River water inflow and outflow at Jinnah Barrage of Kalabagh has been 2,51,721 cusecs, according to the water record.

Indus River water inflow and outflow has been 1,87,800 cusecs at Tarbela. The water level is returning to normal at Tarbela dam, Flood Forecasting Division said on Wednesday.

Several villages in katcha area of Sukkur, Ghotki and Shikarpur districts have submerged under the river water.

Indus River has been in high flood at Kot Mithan, the administration has made a cut at Fakhar Minor Bund to save the population.

Dozens of villages have drowned under the floodwater, while affected people have taken refuge at protective dykes and roadside.

According to water officials, the water level in river will likely to drop down from tonight.

