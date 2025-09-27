Indus River in medium flood at Kotri Barrage

JAMSHORO: The water level constantly rising in Indus River at Kotri Barrage and has been in medium flood with 421,100 inflow, while the water level has dropped in the river to below flood level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Floodwater has submerged low lying areas of Sehwan and Manjhand, and entered in dozens of villages forcing people to move from their homes.

The river’s water being seen on both sides of the railway track and there are apprehensions that the water could affect the track.

Indus River’s inflow at Kotri Barrage has surged to 4,21,100 cusecs while the outflow has been 3,93,600 cusecs.

The river’s water inflow at Guddu Barrage in upstream has been recorded 1,63,300 cusecs while the outflow has been 1,38,300 cusecs.

The water inflow and outflow at Sukkur Barrage have been recorded 1,56,100 and 1,02,100 cusecs respectively.

Indus, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers water flows in Punjab have been dropped to normal level, according to the Flood Forecasting Division.