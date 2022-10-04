Indus River in normal flow at Tarbela and downstream

LAHORE: Indus River has been in below low flood at all barrages, according to the water record shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Tuesday.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage in downstream has been measured 1,02,500 cusecs and outflow has been 72,000 cusecs.

Water level has dropped in several areas of Kotri, which were submerged owing to high flood in the river last month. People evacuated from the area have returned to their homes after the water level has dropped to normal.

Twin menace of flash floods unleashed by unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A huge lake created by the rainwater standing across vast area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 59,900 cusecs and outflow of water 48,600 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 46,400 cusecs and outflow 35,600 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 60,000 cusecs and outflow 45,500 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Kalabagh has been 88,000 cusecs and outflow of water 80,000 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 109,600 cusecs and outflow 90,800 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 85,700 cusecs and outflow of water 60,900 cusecs.

