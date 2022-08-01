Indus River in low flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: Indus river has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrage, according to the water record at various gauge stations, ARY News reported on Monday .

The Indus River flow at Guddu Barrage surged by 21,000 cusecs in last 24 hours.

As per the figures shared by authorities, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam has been measured 2,97,000 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 2,43,000 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kalabagh has been measured 2,87,287 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,83,488 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,75,755 cusecs, while the outflow has been measured 3,67,755 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 3,35,972 cusecs, while the discharge of water has been recorded 3,28,972 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Guddu Barrage has been measured 3,32,469 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 3,03,629 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 2,77,830 cusecs, while the discharge has been recorded 2,36,730 cusecs.

The inflow of river water at Kotri Barrage in downstream has been measured 1,54,349 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded 1,27,474 cusecs.

The katcha area between Guddu and Sukkur barrages has submerged due to upsurge in water level of the river. The land link of several villages has been severed in the riverine area and the local administration has issued directives for shifting the people from katcha area to safer places.

