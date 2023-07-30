Indus River in medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: Indus River has surged to medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while in low flood at Kotri Barrage, irrigation authorities shared on Sunday.

A water flow of 4,67,000 cusecs in Indus River passing through Guddu Barrage, In-charge Control Room said today. “A flood flow of 3,91,000 presently passing through Sukkur Barrage,” irrigation official said.

The water inflow has been recorded 4,67,457 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 4,50,217 cusecs at Guddu Barrage. The water inflow has been 3,91,455 cusecs and outflow has been 3,60,055 cusecs at Sukkur Barrage.

The water inflow in Indus River at Kotri Barrage has surged to 1,43,550 cusecs and outflow in the downstream has been 1,89,084 cusecs.

An upsurge in water level in Indus River has submerged katcha area of Pir Jo Goth and Gambat in Khairpur district. Land link of over 70 settlements in Pir Goth and Gambat has been disrupted. People have stranded in Sadiq Kalhor, Mullan Ja Pattan, Keti Ghumra and other areas.

Local administration has yet to take any steps to rescue people from the affected areas.

Flooding water has submerged cotton, sesame seed, maize and maize crops over hundreds of acres.

In upstream Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, while in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage.

Kabul River has been in medium flood level at Nowshera.

Jhelum has been in low flood at Mangla, Chenab in low flood at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad head works, while Ravi has been in low flood at Jassar and Sidhnai and medium flood at Balloki.

Meanwhile, Sutlej River is flowing at medium flood level at Sulemanki headworks, the Flood Forecasting Division said.