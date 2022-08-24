Indus River roaring in high flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: Indus River has been in high flood leaving hundreds of villages submerged and large number of people stranded in katcha area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to residents of the area, the river water has flooded the villages as mighty Indus roaring in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The river has been in high flood, according to the water data of various gauge stations.

Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage and low flood at Kalabagh, Chashma and Kotri Barrage in the downstream.

According to sources, floodwater pressing barrages and protective dykes along the river.

The river has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage with inflow and outflow of the water has been measured 4,45,360 cusecs.

The inflow and outflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,74,996 cusecs.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow and outflow of water measured 5,46,978 cusecs.

The river inflow and outflow at Sukkur barrage has been measured 5,59,816 cusecs.

The inflow and outflow of the river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,70,958 cusecs. Indus has been in low flood in the downstream of Kotri Barrage.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

Pakistan has received above-normal monsoon rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods and upsurge in river water flow.

