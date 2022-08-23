Indus River to surge to high flood at Sukkur Barrage today

SUKKUR: Indus River will be in high flood at Sukkur Barrage on Tuesday after the water in the river surged to high flood at Guddu barrage, citing water level recorded at various gauge stations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The water level in the river has surged by 50,000 cusecs at Guddu and Sukkur barrage during last 24 hours.

According to sources, floodwater pressing barrages and protective dykes along the river.

The river has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage with inflow and outflow of the water has been measured 4,35,669 cusecs.

The inflow and outflow of river water at Chashma has been gauged 3,77,041 cusecs.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with inflow and outflow of water measured 5,50,122 cusecs.

The river inflow and outflow at Sukkur barrage has been measured 4,74,377 cusecs, as the Indus expected to surge to high flood level at Sukkur today.

The inflow and outflow of the river water at Kotri Barrage has been measured 2,57,537 cusecs. Indus has been in low flood in the downstream of Kotri Barrage.

Yesterday, the inflow of river water at Tarbela Dam was measured 2,57,000 cusecs, while the water discharge recorded 2,40,800 cusecs.

Pakistan has received above-normal rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods and upsurge in river water flow.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

