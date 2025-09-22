Indus River surges to medium flood at Kotri Barrage

KARACHI: The medium flood persists in Indus River at Kotri Barrage on Monday as the water level increasing constantly in river exerting pressure over the barrage.

The water inflow at Kotri Barrage in downstream of the river, has surged to 3,64,000 cusecs while the water discharge has been 3,39,500 cusecs, according to the control room.

The water upsurge in the river has flooded Manjhand, the largest taluka of Jamshoro district. Around 70 per cent of Manjhand has been drowned under the floodwater.

The standing crops at hundreds of acres of land have been destroyed in flooding. The water has also standing at an old Hindu temple and the railway station.

The floodwater has reached near the Indus Highway Sehwan and land link of several villages has been disrupted. People evacuating from the area after several villages of Jamshoro district completely flooded under the water.

An earlier report said that the floodwater drowned 130 villages in Jamshoro district and submerged crops. Indus water has also entered in four villages near Petaro, while the land link of Buddhapur, Manzoor Abad and other villages in the vicinity was disrupted.

The peak flood stream has passed through Guddu and Sukkur barrages as the water level in river is continuously receding, according to fresh floodwater data.

The water inflow at Guddu has been 2,60,300 cusecs while the outflow has been 2,31,500 cusecs.

The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has dropped to 2,61,600 cusecs while the outflow has been 2,06,400 cusecs.