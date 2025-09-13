Floods hit Rajanpur as India releases water into Indus River

RAJANPUR: A surge in the Indus River has entered Rajanpur after India released water, raising water levels at Rojhan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the flooding has inundated multiple settlements, including Kacha Mianwali, Kacha Mandri, Miran Pur, Kacha Chohan, and Dera Dildar.

Thousands of acres of cotton, moong, and other crops have been destroyed, leaving flood victims in distress. Houses and schools in the flood-hit areas are submerged, while rescue operations are underway to shift residents to safer locations.

According to officials, Punjab Police and district administration have directed people to immediately evacuate the flood-prone areas. Relief camps and tent villages have also been set up to accommodate displaced families.

Meanwhile, many victims are using private boats to move to higher ground amid the worsening situation.

Earlier, India released more water into the Sutlej River amid concerns of another wave of flooding in the river, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A high flood alert has been issued downstream of Harike and Ferozepur barrages in India.

The Indian High Commission has officially informed Islamabad about the high flood alert. The Ministry of Water Resources has informed all provincial chief secretaries and concerned departments about the water situation.

Yesterday also an alert of India’s water release into the Sutlej River was issued.

A flood stream after devastating the central Punjab region currently passing through the south Punjab.

The flood flow will move onward to Guddu Barrage in Sindh from Punjnad headworks.

The water inflow and outflow at Trimmu Barrage were 2,79,908 cusecs, Sindh Information Department has stated. The water inflow and outflow at Punjnad Headworks have been 4,75,129 cusecs.

The water inflow at Guddu Barrage has surged to 502,844 cusecs while the outflow has been 492,443 cusecs, Sindh’s information department said.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus River at Sukkur Barrage has increased to 400,405 cusecs and 382,355 cusecs, respectively, the information department shared.

The water inflow and outflow in the river at downstream at Kotri Barrage has been 253, 145 cusecs and 251,745 cusecs, respectively.