Indus River water flow surges by 45,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage

SUKKUR: Heavy rainfall in upcountry increasing water levels in Indus River at Sindh’s barrages with 45,000 cusecs increased at Guddu Barrage during last 24 hours.

The control room of Sukkur Barrage has released current water figures in the Indus River.

The Indus River will be in low flood at Guddu Barrage during the next 48 hours, after the water flow from Punjnad and Taunsa will reach Guddu, according to the water figures.

Currently the water inflow at Guddu Barrage has been 2,17,045 cusecs while the outflow has been recorded 1,82,185 cusecs.

The water inflow at Sukkur Barrage has been 1,26,380 cusecs while the outflow recorded has been 71,660 cusecs.

In the downstream at Kotri Barrage, the Indus River’s inflow has been 44,666 cusecs and 3165 cusecs discharge has been recorded.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said that the Chenab and Ravi rivers are currently flowing at medium and low flood levels, respectively. However, water levels in both rivers are expected to soar to medium to high flood levels in the next 24 hours.

The Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is expected to remain at medium to high flood levels, while the Ravi is also likely to reach similar levels at Balloki (Kasur) and Sidhnai (Khanewal).

“River Indus at Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa, Kabul at Nowshera, River Chenab at Marala and Trimmu, and River Ravi at Balloki and Sidhnai are at the low flood level. All major rivers at other gauging stations are flowing within their normal ranges,” the FFD report states.

The district administrations of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Khanewal have been put on high alert as more showers are expected on Sunday (today).