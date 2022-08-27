Indus seething with high flood water at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: Indus River has been in high flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages as the mighty river seething with high flood waters of above five Lac cusecs while entering in Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Flooding water pressing protective dykes, while people of the katcha area shifting to safer places.

Indus river has been in high flood at Guddu barrage with the water flow measured 5,05,000 cusecs and at Sukkur barrage water flow measured 5,69,756 cusecs.

Indus has been in medium to high flood at Taunsa Barrage with a water flow of 5,04,232 cusecs. The river has been in low to medium flood at Tarbela and Jinnah Barrage at Kalabagh. The water inflow in river at Tarbela has been 3,53,800 cusecs while discharge 3,74,900 cuseces.

The water inflow in the river at Kalabagh has been 3,20,192 cuseces, while the outflow has been 3,16,192 cusecs. A large flow of water in Indus is expected to pass through the Jinnah Barrage today, flood control room sources said. The water inflow at Kalabagh could soar to five lac cusecs to seven lac cusecs, barrage sources said.

The district administration has issued high alert to various departments to tackle likely situation of flooding in the river. The residents of settlements near to the river, have been directed to move to the safer places.

The water inflow in Indus river at Chashma Barrage has been 3,62,949 cusecs while the outflow of water has been 3,83,257 cusecs according to sources at the Flood Control Room.

The river has been medium flood at Kotri Barrage with inflow of water is 3,15,279 cusecs.

All off-taking canals of Kotri, Sukkur, Guddu and Taunsa barrages on Indus River, have been closed over apprehensions of likely breaches due to flooding in the river.

Pakistan has received above-normal monsoon rainfall this year in most parts of the country, which has caused flash floods and upsurge in river waters across the country.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert in view of a high flood level in the Indus River within 48 hours at Kalabagh, Chasma and Taunsa.

According to the PDMA, Mianwali, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan are likely to be affected by the floods, whereas, Indus River would attain high flood levels at Taunsa due to the flooding in DG Khan hill torrents.

