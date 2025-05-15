Indus Water Treaty cannot be suspended unilaterally: World Bank

President World Bank has said that there is no clause in the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) to hold the agreement in abeyance or suspend it by one party of the treaty.

In an interview with CNBC, WB President Ajay Banga, however, said that the water treaty may be suspended or amended as per the consent of the parties concerned. He said the World Bank is the broker of the Indus Water Treaty.

The experts have said that the interview of the President of the World Bank is a proof that India cannot hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance unilaterally. “One-sided suspension of the treaty IWT has been grave violation of the international law,” according to experts.

They further said that clear stance of the World Bank about Indus Water Treaty has exposed India’s nefarious designs.

It is pertinent to mention here that India had announced to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance unilaterally following Pahalgam incident in Occupied Kashmir.