India has no authority to suspend IWT unilaterally: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed Permanent Court of Arbitration’s Supplemental Award regarding Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The prime minister said that the judicial ruling strengthened Pakistan’s stance, asserting that India has no authority to suspend the agreement unilaterally.

“We are working upon water resources as the water is the lifeline for the people of the country, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister also commended Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan for their efforts in this regard.

In a significant diplomatic and legal victory for Pakistan, the international arbitration court operating under the Permanent Court of Arbitration has endorsed Pakistan’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, rejecting India’s attempt to unilaterally suspend the agreement and curtail the court’s jurisdiction.

The ruling affirms that the treaty cannot be unilaterally altered or halted by either party and that arbitration proceedings will continue regardless of India’s objections.

In a unanimous decision, which is binding on the Parties and without appeal, the Court found that India’s position on “abeyance” of the Treaty does not limit the competence of the Court over this dispute.

It further said that court’s competence cannot be affected by the unilateral decision of a Party taken after the initiation of the arbitral proceedings, regardless of whether India’s recent decision is characterized under international law as a suspension of the Treaty or otherwise.

The Court further found that it has a continuing responsibility to advance these proceedings in a timely, efficient, and fair manner, notwithstanding India’s position on “abeyance”.