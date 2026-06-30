Indus Waters Treaty vital for regional peace, stability: Ishaq Dar

The Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, has said the Indus Waters Treaty is not merely a water-sharing arrangement, but a vital instrument of regional peace, stability and cooperation.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the Indus Waters Treaty in Islamabad on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Ishaq Dar warned that any attempt to deprive Pakistan of the waters rightfully allocated to it under the treaty would have profound consequences for regional peace and security.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan made it clear that Pakistan would safeguard and defend its rights and interests under international law through all available means.

He said the shared waters must remain a bridge between nations, guided by cooperation, dialogue, and respect for international law for the benefit of the present and future generations.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that Pakistan and India concluded the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 under the auspices of the World Bank.

The treaty established a durable and carefully negotiated framework, allocating three eastern rivers to India and three western rivers to Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar underscored that the treaty justified that confidence for more than six decades, including periods of war and political tension. It has rightly been regarded as one of the most successful examples of transboundary water cooperation anywhere in the world.

He said it is regrettable that this landmark treaty now faces its gravest challenge. He said India’s unilateral decision to place the treaty in abeyance has no basis in the treaty itself or in international law.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan rejects India’s unilateral and illegal announcement. He added that the Indus Waters Treaty remains valid, binding, and operative. No party can unilaterally suspend or terminate its obligations under a treaty that contains no such provision.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need to promote peace in South Asia by addressing all outstanding issues.

He said Pakistan has consistently sought to resolve differences through dialogue, diplomacy, and the treaty-based mechanisms agreed by both parties.