Industry Creators and Sagar Radia Break Down Rishi’s Brutal Season 4 Fall: “He’s Reached the End”

Industry Season 4 delivered one of its darkest moments yet in Episode 4, “1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn,” as Rishi Ramdani’s self-destructive spiral came to a violent, ambiguous end.

Actor Sagar Radia and creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have now weighed in on why the character’s arc had to end this way.

A Night That Went Fatally Wrong

The episode sees Rishi, already reeling from his wife’s murder in Season 3 and the loss of custody of his son, meet newly-fired journalist Jim Dycker at a pub. The two bond over failure and spend the night on a cocaine bender at Rishi’s flat.

When Jim overdoses, Rishi panics. Police arrive for a noise complaint, and Rishi jumps from his balcony in a desperate attempt to escape. He survives the fall but suffers catastrophic leg injuries and is arrested.

The scene ends with Rishi smiling faintly as he’s cuffed—an expression Radia says reflects both relief and resignation.

“He’s obviously reached the end, in terms of he’s got what has been coming to him,” Radia told TV Insider. “It’s a result of his actions over all these years. They’ve come to a halt.”

Rishi’s Long Road to Rock Bottom

Rishi’s downfall has been building since Season 3, when his gambling debts led to his wife Diana being shot in front of him. Season 4 pushed him further into drugs, sex work, and low-level informant work for Harper and Eric.

Radia said playing Rishi in this state was “the peeling back of a character who’s been hiding in plain sight for years.”

Without the confidence and quips that defined him earlier, Rishi was “running on instinct more than he is confidence… he’s not trying to win anymore — he’s essentially just trying to survive.”

The balcony moment, Radia explained, was a mix of escape and self-destruction. “When he’s hanging over that balcony, I think it’s a bit of both [desire to escape and end it all].”

Why the Creators Ended It Here

Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said the moment felt like the right creative endpoint for Rishi. Radia revealed they discussed a jail storyline but ultimately decided this was a stronger exit.

“It would have been really interesting and a new environment for Rishi, but… the boys decided that this was a moment where they felt like it was a good, creative ending for them, for Rishi. So then it was like, ‘OK, how do we go out with a bang?’ This was the way to do it.”

Is This Really the End?

Radia isn’t certain if we’ve seen the last of Rishi. “I don’t have an answer for you, unfortunately. I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what happens.” He added that he would have liked to explore Rishi in jail, but is satisfied with the impact of the ending.

For now, Rishi is in police custody facing manslaughter charges for Jim’s death. Whether he returns in Season 5 remains open, but Episode 4 marks a definitive closing chapter for the character fans loved and hated in equal measure.

Industry Season 4 is streaming on HBO and BBC iPlayer. Season 5 is in development, with Down and Kay saying they “know what the ending is.”