“Industry is not kind to you”: Lara Dutta on ageism

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta in her recent outing opened up on combatting ageism while being in the entertainment industry.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor, Lara Dutta who made her comeback in Akshay Kumar starrer 2021 movie, ‘Bell Bottom’ with the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister, in her recent conversation with an Indian publication talked about the rude comments, and the prevailing culture of ageism in Bollywood, in lengths.

The pageant winner who will be seen next in her third web series ‘Kaun Banega Shikharwati’ got candid in the latest interview about having multiple projects in her bag while being in her 40s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara stated in the interview, “Honestly, as an actor, I feel age has liberated me. It’s finally cut me free from people’s expectations of wanting me to fill in the glamorous roles because I am the former Miss Universe”.

“I feel coming in my 40s is the best time for me as an actor. Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth”, Miss Universe added.

She gave out the harsh reality of the industry saying, “I’ll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn’t allow women to age gracefully”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Further adding to her statement, “You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri, Rani, and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like ‘ab buddhi lagne lagi hai’, or ‘yaar ab moti ho gai hai’ and at the end of the day, you can’t help it”, Lara expressed.

Moreover, Dutta also presented her complaint towards viewers, “I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully”.

“But I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us”, she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

In her upcoming OTT outing, Lara will be seen alongside Kritika Kamra, Soha Ali Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anya Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!