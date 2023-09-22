29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

India beat Australia in first ODI to top ICC rankings

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hosts India on Friday became the number one ODI side after beating Australia in the opening game of the three-match series. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

India had headed into the ODI series against Australia on the back of their Asia Cup 2023 win.

Pacer Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul, whereas stand-in captain KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries to help India clinch a five-wicket haul in the series opener. 

It was Australia’s fourth consecutive ODI. They headed in the series on the back of 2-3 series defeat to hosts South Africa. 

The visitors, sent to bat first, scored 276 in their 50 overs. Opener David Warner helped the cause with his half-centuries. 

He top-scored with 52 off 53 balls with six boundaries and two maximums to his name. 

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and Steve Smith – who returned to the side after recovering from wrist injury – scored 45 and 41 respectively. 

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the pacers with his superb figures of 5-51 in 10 overs. 

India successfully chased the 277-run target in 48.4 overs. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored 74 from 63 balls with six fours and two maximums. 

His opening partner scored 10 boundaries on his way to 77-ball 71.

They put on a 142-run opening partnership.

KL Rahul went unbeaten at 58 off 63 deliveries with four boundaries and a maximum to his name, while Suryakumar Yadav hit five fours and a maximum on his way to 49-ball 50. 

Australia spinner Adam Zampa bagged two wickets.

Related – India to host Australia ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.