India beat Australia in first ODI to top ICC rankings

Hosts India on Friday became the number one ODI side after beating Australia in the opening game of the three-match series.

India had headed into the ODI series against Australia on the back of their Asia Cup 2023 win.

Pacer Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul, whereas stand-in captain KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries to help India clinch a five-wicket haul in the series opener.

🚨 BREAKING: India script rankings history by achieving rare feat after victory in first ODI against Australia!#INDvAUS | Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2023

It was Australia’s fourth consecutive ODI. They headed in the series on the back of 2-3 series defeat to hosts South Africa.

The visitors, sent to bat first, scored 276 in their 50 overs. Opener David Warner helped the cause with his half-centuries.

He top-scored with 52 off 53 balls with six boundaries and two maximums to his name.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and Steve Smith – who returned to the side after recovering from wrist injury – scored 45 and 41 respectively.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the pacers with his superb figures of 5-51 in 10 overs.

Mohammed Shami has made a strong case for his inclusion in India’s starting XI for #CWC23 💥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/u1kAPL54kN — ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2023

India successfully chased the 277-run target in 48.4 overs. Opener Shubman Gill top-scored 74 from 63 balls with six fours and two maximums.

His opening partner scored 10 boundaries on his way to 77-ball 71.

They put on a 142-run opening partnership.

KL Rahul went unbeaten at 58 off 63 deliveries with four boundaries and a maximum to his name, while Suryakumar Yadav hit five fours and a maximum on his way to 49-ball 50.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa bagged two wickets.

