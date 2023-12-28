Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry shine as Australia thrash India in first WODI

Superb half-centuries from Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry helped Australia beat India in the first Women’s One-Day International (WODI) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The six-wicket victory puts Australia 1-0 ahead against India in the three-match WODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur put her side to bat after winning the side. The hosts scored 282-8 on the back of Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar’s fifties.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 82 off 77 bakks with seven fours to her name. Pooja Vastrakar struck as many boundaries and two maximums on her way to a quick 46-ball 62.

Yastika Bhatia missed out on her half-century as she scored 49 off 64 balls with seven fours to her name.

Australia spinners Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham bagged two wicket each.

Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath struck half-centuries as Australia successfully chased the 283-run target in 46.3 overs.

Phoebe Litchfield was the standout performer with the bat for the visitors as she top-scored 78 off 89 balls. Her match-winning knock included eight fours and a six.

Ellyse Perry scored 72-ball 75 with nine fours and two maximums to her name.

They put on a 148-run partnership on the second wicket.

Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney got together and helped the visitors get over the line with their 88-run partnership. The former was the third half-centurion as she went unbeaten at 55-ball 68 with 11 fours to her name.

Beth Mooney played a cautious knock of 42 from 47 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma dismissed an Australia batter each.