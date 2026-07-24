Ines Garcia faces fresh backlash as old clips resurface

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia Santos is currently in hot water online after several of her older video clips have started going viral on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

The clips, which pre-date her relationship with FC Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Spain star, show Garca offering up her frank thoughts on professional footballers, WAGs (wives and girlfriends) and even debates choosing between certain superstars. While many fans have brushed the comments off as the ramblings of her past, others have accused her of hypocrisy, creating widespread chatter online.

What Did Ines Garcia Say in the Viral Clips?

In one of the resurrected clips dating back to October 2025, Ines Garcia argued that not all girls fall into the trap of being a “gold digger,” adding how she has at times learned about football players solely through their already popular partners.

Specifically citing Yamal, Ines Garcia highlighted how she had only come to hear of the gifted footballer because he was in a relationship with superstar singer Nicki Nicole – a fact made clear to her through gossip surrounding Nicole. The same snippet of Ines Garcia recalled learning who Cristiano Ronaldo was through his former long-term relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk.

🚨📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Videos from the past featuring Lamine Yamal’s current girlfriend, Inés García, are going viral on social media right now: • In one clip, recorded while Lamine was dating Nicki Nicole, she says: “If he weren’t a millionaire or a footballer, Nicki Nicole wouldn’t… pic.twitter.com/mUUR63JFNw — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 21, 2026

However, another one of her old video clips to resurface garnered the most scrutiny and controversy. In it, Garca went on to reveal she once described Yamal as just:

“If he weren’t a millionaire or a footballer, no way would Nicki Nicole have looked at him twice.”

When questioned in the same segment of Garca to opt for a player between Yamal and Real Madrid midifelder Jude Bellingham, Garca answered swiftly without a hint of hesitation. “Bellingham,” she replied.

The video clips have since opened up online debate across the football fraternity on TikTok and X, with the prevailing questions: Was it in the past, and should it matter?

Numerous fans have ridiculed her choice of Bellingham over Yamal, an idea deemed absurd given the El Clásico rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid, saying on X: “Picking Bellingham is just a whole other vibe… it’s gonna make things so awkward inside that Real Madrid locker room.”

Another segment has defended Garca, insisting the context surrounding the videos must be considered as they were all published before she began a relationship with the young Spaniard, posting on X: “That’s a joke comment she made years ago when she was already out with him so calm down. These couple of lines were so long ago from her life. They are in love now.”

Despite the controversy sparked by online reviews of her earlier videos, Garcia’s presence across all social media platforms has ballooned. Only weeks prior to the successful campaign put on by the Spain squad in the World Cup she managed around 780,000 followers for her on Instagram account.

Since the World Cup win by Spain and her profile with Yamal went mainstream, Garcia’s following on the digital platform has soared over four million followers, cementing her position as a one of the more famous and talked-about personalities in Spain.