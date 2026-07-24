Ines Garcia shows love for Lamine Yamal with special necklace

Spanish influencer Ins Garca Santos has made headlines with an all-new custom-made diamond necklace which is all about her boyfriend, FC Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal. Garca was seen sporting the masterpiece during Spain’s recent championship success and it serves a chronological roadmap of the gifted 19-year-old’s remarkable journey from home-grown sensation to global phenomenon.

Inside The Design – IT Joyeros, Shirt Numbers & Iconic Charms Spanish jeweler IT Joyeros designed the one-of-a-kind accessory, with its value estimated at around £30,000, according to a post by AS.

It’s adorned with many personalized touches: The ‘LY’ Logo & The Crown At the very centre of the piece are the two bold letters, LY, along with a sculpted crown element, in reference to Yamal’s now iconic goal celebration.

Lamine Yamal Celebrates In Style: (Credits: Ins Garca) The Career Journey Shirt Numbers – 10, 19, 27 and 41 A piece of the necklaces was dedicated to each major shirt number that the 19-year-old has worn at FC Barcelona and on the international stage: 41 and 27: The shirt numbers Yamal wore while breaking through into the Barcelona senior side and after his debut.

19: The shirt number Yamal has usually worn for La Roja. 10: The sought-after shirt number of the playmakers now handed down to the face of Barca’s offense.

The ’304’ Rocafonda Nod A significant part of the necklace bears the ‘304’ which refers to the last three figures of the postal code (08304) where Yamal was brought up, in Matar in theworking class area of Rocafonda.

The striker frequently uses hand signs to create ‘304’ when he celebrates a goal, to show honour to his roots.

High-Profile Romance On The Global Stage Barcelona’s lifestyle content creator and the 19-year-old winger first went public with their relationship in May 2026 following the Catalans’ trophy lift after winning La Liga, having been supported by the influencer throughout various high-profile games at home and abroad.

She was present on the pitch at MetLife Stadium after the victory overArgentinato hoist his trophy, cementing herself as a lucky charm in the minds of Spanish supporters everywhere.