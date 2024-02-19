Infant among four children die of measles in Sujawal

SUJAWAL: Four children including an infant and a minor girl died of measles in district Sujawal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased children were identified as two-month-old Ahmed, Gul Muhammad, 4, three-year-old Anila, and Azizullah.

The children were residents of a Tehsil of district Sujawal.

The measles turned out to be a fatal epidemic due to the non-vaccination of children. It was reported that the deceased children were not vaccinated by the Sindh health department.

Sindh health department is seen to be lacking in action over the increasing number of infections and deaths in the area.

Read More: Three children die of measles in Kashmore

Earlier on January 28, three children lost their lives in a village in the Sindh district of Kashmore after being diagnosed with measles.

According to reports, three children died of measles in Irshad Ahmed Khosa village of the district.

The children reported died of the disease including four-year-old Kulsoom, Asad Chachar, 3, , and Ahmad Hassan.

The families complained that the health department teams didn’t vaccinate the children.