Infant dies at Rawalpindi hospital due to ‘lack of oxygen supply’

RAWALPINDI: A 10-month-old girl, named Aliza, died on Tuesday in Benazir Bhutto Hospital children’s ward in Rawalpindi due to lack of oxygen, claimed the family members.

According to details, the relatives of 10-month-old girl Aliza – who was shifted to Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital from Wah Cantt – blamed the hospital authorities for insufficient medical facilities and ‘lack of oxygen supplies’.

Sources told ARY News that the number of patients in the hospital children’s ward witnessed an increase due to closure of Holy Family Hospital.

Medical Superintendent Tahir Rizvi has denied the victim’s family members claim and said there wasn’t any oxygen supply issues in hospital children’s ward.

However, he said, the children ward was ‘over-burdened’ due to closure of Holy Family Hospital. “We have a capacity of 280 patients in the children’s ward, while 315 are admitted currently,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Benazir Bhutto Hospital took notice of the issue and constituted a three-member committee against the doctor for ‘misguiding’ victim’s family members regarding ‘oxygen supplies’.

The committee – comprises of Dr Asad Shabbir, AMS Dr Anayat and Dr Abid Hassan – is directed to submit inquiry report against the doctor within 24 hours.