Infant dies due to overheating in incubator at Lahore’s Children Hospital

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, an infant died of burns after being exposed to overheating in an incubator at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital on Sunday night.

The infant got burnt due to severe negligence by doctors, nurses, and medical staff.

Taking notice of the matter, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi reached the hospital and took a briefing on the incident.

A four-member investigation committee has been formed to find reasons behind the incident. Additional Secretary Health Establishment Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Azhar, Dr. Aamer Naseer, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed are part of the committee.

The committee will present its report within 24 hours.

Expressing his grief over the death of the infant, Mohsin Naqvi directed the doctors to follow 100pc protocols in the nursery of the hospital.