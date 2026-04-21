Infant gets Rs16 crore worth of life-saving injection

Hyderabad: An infant girl diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder has received a life-saving injection worth Rs16 crore, made possible through a large-scale crowdfunding campaign in India.

The child’s condition gained widespread attention after being highlighted in an article published on the Telugu news website Eenadu, prompting an outpouring of support, reported ETV Bharat.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that the treatment for the infant, Punarvika Shree, has been successfully completed, fulfilling a promise he made to her family earlier this year.

“My promise has been fulfilled. Punarvika received the injection today. May you live a hundred years, little one,” Lokesh wrote on X.

Punarvika, the daughter of JS Suresh Kumar and Push Pavathi, was born on April 12, 2025. Within three months, her parents noticed reduced movement, which led to medical tests confirming that she had Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type 1), a rare and life-threatening condition that affects muscle strength and mobility.

The treatment posed an immense financial challenge, as the required injection costs Rs16 crore. Suresh Kumar said the family was devastated upon learning of the diagnosis.

“After learning about the disorder, we were distressed and feared we might lose our child. Doctors advised administering the injection before she turns one and a half years old. When we learned it costs Rs16 crore, we were in complete confusion,” he told ETV Bharat.

According to Suresh, an article published in Eenadu on November 29 last year brought crucial attention to his daughter’s condition. A friend, Manjunath Chaudhary, later suggested launching a crowdfunding campaign through the platform Impact Guru.

Promise Kept.

Punarvika’s injection done today.

Live a 100 years Chitti Talli! pic.twitter.com/UnAxkAfChs — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 18, 2026

The campaign received an overwhelming response, with donors and well-wishers contributing around Rs10 crore. However, concerns remained about raising the remaining Rs6 crore.

At that point, Minister Lokesh stepped in to help mobilize support for the remaining amount.