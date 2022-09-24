Infections ravage flood-hit Balochistan, 3162 cases reported in 24 hours – report

Flood-hit Balochistan faces a viral disease epidemic as 3162 new cases of diarrhoea, skin infections, malaria has been reported in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to a report Baloshictan reported 3,162 new cases of viral diseases in the last 24 hours. 859 diarrhoea cases, 50 cholera cases, 862 cases of respiratory infections, 161 eye infections, and 5 malaria cases, while 994 skin infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of malaria cases in the country has gone up to 229.

Balochistan and Sindh have been under attack by viral diseases after floods caused devastation in the two provinces.

Balochistan’s death toll amid floods reached 322 with 12 more reported dead, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, over 500,000 cattle have been reported dead, and 185,000 homes have been damaged amid the calamity. 65,000 homes were completely demolished while 120,000 were partially damaged, the PDMA told.

103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops on over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also been damaged amid the calamity.

Also Read: Balochistan floods claim 12 more lives, death toll reaches 322: PDMA

A total of 707 have been reported dead due to floods and heavy rainfall in the province since June 21, 2022, according to PDMA. A total of 278 men, 132 women, and 297 children have lost their lives, while 8422 people have suffered injuries amid the calamity, the PDMA told.

Comments