Inflated power bills: JI to hold protest sit-ins at 15 points in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami in its protest movement against inflated electricity bills and price hike will stage sit-ins at 15 places in Karachi today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

JI chief Sirajul Haq had announced countrywide protest movement against inflated power bills and price hike.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to stage protest sit-ins at 15 points including Nursery, Star Gate, Kala Pull, Korangi V, Quaidabad Number 5 at 5:00pm today.

The party will stage sit-ins at Sohrab Goth, M.A.Jinnah Road, Lea Market and Orangi number 4 at 4:00pm. JI will also organize a sit-in at Malir 15, Rashid Minhas Road, Water Pump, Haidery, Shershah and UP More.

“We will hold protest sit-ins at governor houses over injustice met by common man,” JI Ameer said.

The JI chief had also promised to challenge overpriced agreements with the IPPs in the Supreme Court. “A white paper will also be issued on the energy sector,” Sirajul Haq said.