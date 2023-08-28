Inflated electricity bills: Woman breaks into tears outside K-Electric office

A woman in Karachi broke into tear outside a K-Electric office after receiving inflated electricity bill and later she was forced to pay hefty penalty after lodging a complaint for electricity theft.

Amid skyrocketing inflation, dilapidated infrastructure and other crises, Karachiites are suffering the menace of prolonged loadshedding and overbilling due to the sole power supply company in Karachi, K-Electric.

کے الیکٹرک کے دفتر کے باہر خاتون پھوٹ پھوٹ کر رونے لگی#arynews pic.twitter.com/gW6hBXweHw — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 28, 2023

A woman broke into tears outside a K-Electric office for facing another difficulty after lodging a complaint about suspected electricity theft from the metre.

She told ARY News that she complained to K-Electric staffers about electricity theft but they imposed a hefty penalty on the consumer instead of addressing the issue. She detailed that they paid an electricity bill of Rs28,000 and Rs4,500 for a new metre but the company sent another bill of Rs35,000.

She added that her husband has passed away and her 19-year-old son is the sole breadwinner of the family and earns Rs25,000 a month. She questioned authorities on how to bear the basic expenses amid inflation and electricity overbilling.

People across Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity bills to put pressure on the government for relief.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.