Inflation clocks in at 9.7pc YoY in June

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) clocked in at 9.7% on a year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to 10.9% in the previous month and 8.6% in June 2020, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

The CPI inflation urban increased by 9.7% on a year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.8% in the previous month and 7.6% in June 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in June 2020.

CPI inflation rural increased by 9.7% on a year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.9% in the previous month and 10.0% in June 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.1% in June 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.03% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in June 2020.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 17.6% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.7% a month earlier and an increase of 11.5% in June 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 1.4% in June 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 20.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.4% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in June 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in corresponding month i.e. June 2020.

Month-on-Month top few commodities which varied from previous month are given below: –

FOOD

Increased: Tomatoes (28.94%), Onions (14.97%), Eggs (4.37%), Vegetables (3.11%), Meat (2.85%), Gur (1.85%), Wheat (1.52%), Vegetable ghee (1.36%), Pulse masoor (1.26%) and Mustard oil (1.21%)

Decreased: Chicken (36.86%), Fruits (20.07%), Pulse moong (6.10%), Fish (1.91%), Pulse gram (1.82%) and Pulse mash (1.24%).

NON-FOOD

Increased: Liquefied Hydrocarbons (26.26%), Motor fuel (3.84%), Personal Effects (2.47%) and Construction items (0.73%).

Decreased: Transport Services (0.58%).

YEAR-ON-YEAR: Top few commodities which varied from previous year i.e. June, 2020 are given below:

FOOD

Increased: Eggs (32.88%), Mustard oil (32.34%), Vegetable ghee (23.75%), Condiments and Spices

(23.27%), Cooking oil (21.93%), Sugar (21.54%), Tomatoes (19.67%), Wheat (18.99%), Meat (16.66%) and Milk (14.19%).

Decreased: Pulse moong (20.17%), Potatoes (16.42%), Fruits (12.75%), Onions (5.07%) and Pulse masoor (2.43%).

NON-FOOD

Increased: Motor fuel (40.48%), Liquefied Hydrocarbons (30.92%), Electricity charges (21.13%), Footwear (16.29%), Cleaning and laundering (13.36%), clinic fee (13.15%), Hosiery (12.6%) and Woollen garments (12.08%).