Inflation hits 21.3pc in June, highest in over 13 years

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation reached 21.3pc during the week ending on June 30, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a report.

According to the stats provided by the PBS, the inflation rate in the country in the previous week was recorded at 21.3 percent, the highest since December 2008.

During the week under review, out of 53 items, prices of 28 items increased, prices of 05 items decreased, and prices of 18 items remained stable.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices included:

Tomatoes (31.53%), Onions (7.86%), Tea Lipton (4.60%), Eggs (2.56%), Pulse Mash (2.30%), Pulse Gram (2.17%), Pulse Moong (1.83%), Milk Fresh (1.81%), Potatoes (1.67%), Bread (1.59%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (1.40%) and Pulse Masoor (1.34%), non-food items Electricity charges for Q1 (27.89%), Washing Soap (2.56%) and LPG (1.15%), with joint impact of (3.78%) into the overall SPI for combined group of (3.63%).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of Chicken (6.81%), Bananas (0.78%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.44%), Garlic (0.26%), Wheat Flour (0.08%) and Mustard Oil (0.03%). iii. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.91%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 17 (33.33%) items remained stable.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 32.01%, Diesel (129.83%), Onions (113.97%), Petrol (106.48%), Pulse Masoor (85.63%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (83.45%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (79.39%), Mustard Oil (78.77%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (73.34%), Tomatoes (70.08%), Washing Soap (56.64%), Gents Sponge Chappal (52.21%), Pulse Gram (50.30%), Garlic (47.66%), LPG (46.76%) and Pulse Mash (30.03%).while major decrease observed in the prices of Chillies Powdered (43.42%), Sugar (10.45%), Pulse Moong (5.49%) and Gur (1.72%).

Inflation has been on a rise amid rising fuel prices and economic situation in the country for the past three months.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led coalition government on Thursday jacked up petrol prices by Rs14.85 per litre, the third such rise within a month.

After the recent increase, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs248.74 per litre, the finance ministry announced. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs13.23 per litre and the new price has been fixed at Rs276.54 per litre.

The notification further stated an increase of Rs18.83 in the price of kerosene, while the rate of light-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs18.68 per litre.

