Inflation stands at 8.5pc in Pakistan for August after surge: PBS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released monthly inflation figures in the country stating that it remains at 8.5 percent in August 2021, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the PBS data, inflation increased by 8.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.4 percent in the previous month and 8.2 percent in August 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in August 2020.

Sharing details of food items that saw an increase, the PBS said that tomato prices saw a 17.84% hike, followed by 12.52 percent on vegetables, 5.09 percent on beans, 1.94 percent on milk, 1.84 percent on potatoes. The prices of vegetable ghee, sugar and cooking oil also saw an increase.

The non-food items including liquefied hydrocarbons saw an 18.23 percent hike, motor fuel 2.80 percent, construction input items 0.98 percent and drugs and medicines 0.67 percent.

Meanwhile, chicken prices declined by 11.98 percent, fruits 7.75 percent, pulse gram 5.18 percent, condiments and spices 2.75 percent, pulse moong 2.35 percent and eggs 1.64 percent.