Inflation to decline in coming days, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the inflation was a temporary phenomenon that will start coming down in a few days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a launching ceremony of the National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy, the prime minister said that there is inflation in the country but the steps taken by the incumbent government to mitigate inflation will show positive impacts in the coming days.

PM Khan appreciated Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and his ministry for new National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy. The premier went on to say that the government had decided to take strict action against all those responsible for creating hurdles for any enterprise in the export, agriculture, industry or service industry sectors.

While criticizing past governments, the prime minister regretted that in the past, no government ever cared for the incentives and facilities for SME sector.

“PTI government was according due importance to the SME sector. The SMEs is a key constituent of the economy and its empowerment would help strengthen the economic outlook and create job opportunities, in the country,” he added.

The prime minister also underscored the need for accelerating SME growth in the country as it will increase the country’s GDP growth.

Underlining the importance of SMEs in country’s development, he also urged the private sector to facilitate government’s initiative of providing more facilities to new businesses.

The PM was of the view that despite COVID-19 challenges, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government collected record remittances, tax collection and export revenue. “The incumbent government will soon launch a new system in order to bring transparency in tax system,” the prime minister noted.

