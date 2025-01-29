Influencer Asad Ali’s wife denies theft, accuses husband of domestic abuse

In a shocking twist in the theft case, Hina, the wife of famous influencer Asad Ali, denied the theft allegations and accused him of domestic violence, ARY News reported.

The statement came after Asad Ali filed a police report against Hana, alleging that she stole gold and cash from their home in Karachi.

The influencer stated in the FIR filed registered, saying that he returned home to find his wife and valuables missing. However, Hina has now come forward with a different story, claiming that she left the house due to Asad’s violent behavior.

In her video statement, Hina alleged that Asad had been physically abusing her since their marriage, resulting in the loss of three unborn children. She denied stealing from Asad and accused him of fabricating the story.

The police report filed by Asad in Karachi’s Korangi police station listed the missing items, including gold earrings, a ring, and a necklace worth 1.5 tolas of gold, as well as Rs 35,000 in cash. Asad also suspected their neighbor, Zafar, of involvement in Hana’s alleged disappearance.

In a separate case, Pakistani actress Nargis withdrawn a domestic violence case against her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir, announcing to forgive him.

The case was filed in November 2024, after Nargis alleged that her husband had physically abused her. Nargis had lodged the case at Defence police station, but her husband was granted bail.

The actress also submitted an affidavit in court, confirming the reconciliation. She maintained that she has forgiven her husband after the intervention of family elders.

As part of the reconciliation, the couple has agreed not to live together for three years.