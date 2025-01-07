Hansika Motwani, family accused of domestic violence; FIR filed

Indian TV actor Muskan Nancy James has filed an FIR against her sister-in-law and Bollywood diva Hansika Motwani and her family, accusing them of domestic violence and fraud.

As reported by Indian media, Muskan Nancy James, who was married to Hansika’s brother Prashant Motwani until their separation in 2022, has accused her estranged husband, as well as her sister-in-law and mother-in-law Mona Motwani, of domestic violence and fraudulent actions.

According to the details, Muskan filed an FIR at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai last month, under sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her complaint dated December 18, the ‘Crime Patrol’ actor alleged that Hansika and her mother interfered in her marriage and strained her relationship with her husband. She also accused Prashant of domestic violence, alleging that she developed Bell’s Palsy (a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face) due to the physical abuse.

Muskan also alleged in her complaint that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and money from her and accused all three of indulging in fraudulent activities involving the property.

“I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further,” she told an Indian publication after filing the FIR.

Hansika and the Motwani family have yet to respond to the complaint.

It is pertinent to note here that Muskan and Prashant tied the knot in 2020 but parted ways after two years. She revealed her diagnosis with Bell’s Palsy via an Instagram post in November 2022.

