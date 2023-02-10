Hansika Motwani responds after being termed ‘homewrecker’

Bollywood actor Hansika Motwani said it is easy for people to call her a homewrecker because of her celebrity status.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her best friend Rinky’s husband Sohael Khaturiya. The celebrity got trolled for stealing him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

In the first episode of their ‘Love Shaadi Drama‘, the celebrity said knowing someone that time does make her a culprit.

“Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault,” she said. “I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

“This was a price I pay for being a celebrity.”

Sohael Khaturiya said the drama began when the pictures of his wife at his first wedding made rounds.

Related – Hansika Motwani wedding pictures, video goes viral

He said: “I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

He said that his wife faced ire when news of him being previously married came out in negative light.

Comments