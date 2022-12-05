Hansika Motwani’s wedding pictures, videos go viral

Pictures and videos of Indian actor Hansika Motwani’s wedding with Sohael Kathuriya are going viral on social media.

Hansika Motwani shared viral pictures and videos of the joyous occasion on her Instagram account. The celebrity posted a click of her hands in mehendi and wearing bangles.

She and Sohael Khaturiya – the owner of a garment company Avanti – tied the knot at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. She donned a red lehenga whereas the groom was in a cream-coloured sherwani.

Moreover, a video of them dancing during the festivities made rounds as well.

It is pertinent to mention that they had been dating for quite a while and were planning to get married since 2020.

Sohael Kathuriya had proposed to the celebrity at the Eiffel Tower in France’s capital Paris in November.

Hansika Motwani made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with “Hawa” where she played Sasha.

The celebrity went on to work in prolific films “Koi… Mil Gaya“, “Jaago“, “Aap Kaa Surroor” and others.

She has appeared in dramas “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand“, “Shaka Laka Boom Boom“, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi“, “Son Pari“, Karishma Kaa Karishma” and others.

