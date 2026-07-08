Influencer Ayzia J. Toledo dies at 22 following tragic car accident

A popular social media influencer known to thousands online as Ayzia J. Has passed away at the age of 22 following a tragic car accident.

The Philadelphia-area content creator was in a fatal single-vehicle collision on Route 55 in Deptford Township, N.J., and her front-seat passenger also died. A third person survived with minor injuries.

Details of the Route 55 Fatal Crash

According to the New Jersey State Police, at approximately 10:55 p.m. Sunday night, July 5, 2026, on Route 55 Southbound at mile marker 57.1, Toledo was traveling south in a BMW when she lost control of her vehicle. Officials reported the vehicle went off the left side of the highway, overturned and crashed into a tree.

Officials announced Toledo was killed at the scene in the fatal single-car collision on July 5th, 2026. The front seat passenger of the vehicle, Henriettia Carter of Darby, PA also died at the scene of injuries sustained in the crash.

Another individual in the backseat was transported to the local hospital and treated for minor injuries that did not require the patient be admitted for an overnight stay. State police say that the investigation continues in order to determine what may have caused Toledo to lose control of the BMW.

Fans and Community Mourn the Loss of the Rising TikToker

The news of the tragic loss quickly made its rounds through Toledo’s social media channels as friends and fans took to Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms to pay their respects.

Known for her outgoing and lively lifestyle content, many of her followers remembered her by sharing a comment describing her having a “beautiful spirit.”

“She had a beautiful spirit and inspired so many of us daily. It is completely devastating to lose someone so young and full of life,” wrote one supporter on Toledo’s most recent post.