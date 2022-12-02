Friday, December 2, 2022
Influencer faces outrage after kicking dog for video

An Instagram influencer Kajal Kiran faced outrage after she kicked a dog for a video.

We have come across many people doing crazy things to get viral online. Some of them turn out to be very disturbing.

This Instagram influencer with over 0.1 million followers, kicked a stray dog while filming a video. The netizens left no stone unturned in trolling the influencer for her awful act.


She had to post an apology on the picture-sharing platform after the outrage. She said that being an animal lover she feels regretful for what she did.

However, internet users have called this a shameful act which should not be tolerated at any cost. Animals need to be treated with love and care.

