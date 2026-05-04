Tuesday, May 5, 2026
LATEST NEWS
Loading latest news...
Loading...

Influencer's Shocking Revelation: Paid Just $239 for 3-Minute Scene in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • May 04, 2026
Add ARY News on Google
Influencer's Shocking Revelation: Paid Just $239 for 3-Minute Scene in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
AA
Resize