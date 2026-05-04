Influencer's Shocking Revelation: Paid Just $239 for 3-Minute Scene in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

An influencer’s experience behind the scenes of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has left fans stunned. Matthew Ables, who has over 47.3K followers on Instagram, shared that he was paid a mere $329 for a 3-minute scene in the blockbuster film.

Ables’ big break came when he ran into Meryl Streep on the streets of New York, where the movie was being shot.

He later applied for a role through a casting notice, which required him to bring his own wardrobe.

Despite his excitement, things took a turn when he was asked about his outfit and claimed it was from Armani (when it was actually from H&M). He was promptly fired from the set.

The film, which reunites iconic stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, has been a massive hit, grossing $234 million globally.

Ables’ experience sheds light on the harsh realities of the entertainment industry, where even influencers can face unexpected challenges.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a highly anticipated comedy-drama film that’s hitting theaters on May 1, 2026. The movie reunites iconic stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, who reprise their roles as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and Emily Charlton, respectively.

Plot:

The story follows Miranda Priestly as she faces new challenges in the modern fashion industry, while competing with her former assistant Emily Charlton. Meanwhile, Andy Sachs re-enters the scene, leading to new drama and power struggles.