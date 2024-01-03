Influenza causing respiratory illness among people across Pakistan: NIH

ISLAMABAD: A subtype H3N2 Influenza-A virus, causing severe respiratory illness in people across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing the National Institute of Health report.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) in its recent report stated that thousands of severe respiratory illness cases are being reported every week across Pakistan.

The health experts revealed that the Influenza virus can be dangerous for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems

The report further added that the real cause of severe respiratory illness is because of the subtype H3N2 Influenza-A virus, not COVID-19, as the rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is less than one percent.

Meanwhile, the NIH in its report further added that the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is causing illness among children across the country.

The health experts warned the patients not to consume antibiotics if they have influenza symptoms and suggested using a mask and washing hands frequently to prevent the disease.