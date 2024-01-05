Influenza virus cases increasing in Karachi

An alarming increase in the cases of respiratory infections including influenza and pneumonia is being reported in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Dr Halar Shaikh, general physician at Jinnah Hospital Karachi, the cases of influenza virus among people, especially among elderly citizens are increasing.

About 70pc cases of influenza are being reported in Karachi, while 30pc others are of various types of Pneumonia, Dr Halar said.

Most patients are complaining of high fever, cough, body pains, runny nose, headaches and sore throat due to the outbreak of influenza virus.

Health experts have advised citizens to use facemasks and wash their hands to avoid contraction of the influenza virus as it is easily transmissible from an infected person to others.

Infected people have been recommended to stay home for at least 24 hours; limit contact with others; infected persons should avoid travelling.

The Sindh health department has also suggested vaccination against influenza, describing it as the most important step for protection.