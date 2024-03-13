GSP Plus Status of Pakistan to remain intact despite PTI campaign: Ata Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the GSP Plus Status of Pakistan will remain intact regardless of the baseless campaign initiated by PTI online seeking its withdrawal, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said this online campaign is a conspiracy against Pakistan and an attack on the country’s economy.

He said the PTI is making this demand on the pretext that their founding leader Imran Khan is not being provided with facilities in the prison. He clarified that the facilities extended to the PTI’s founding leader are not available to any other prisoner in the country.

Information Minister said the facilities include three rooms, a kitchen, a gallery for walk and the equipment for exercise. He said the food items are also being provided by the jail authorities as per the demand of the PTI’s founding leader.

Alluding to the ban imposed on meetings for two weeks in the prison, the Information Minister clarified that it is not confined to one jail only. He said security audit of Adiala, Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan prisons is being carried out in view of the security threats.

Attaullah Tarar regretted that some political elements want to damage the economy for their petty political interests. He however categorically stated that they will not be allowed to succeed in their designs. It is our foremost responsibility to protect the state and its national interests.

The Information Minister said the government is taking steps to put the economy on the trajectory of development and address the problems faced by the people including that of inflation. He said that initiatives are being taken from the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council to bring improvement in the economy.

He however regretted that there is a party which cannot see beyond its political interests. He said these are the same elements which were involved in May 9 violent acts.

As regards his ministry, Attaullah Tarar expressed the commitment to serve as a bridge between the government and the media. He said doors of his ministry will remain open for the journalists and that he will raise voice for their rights.